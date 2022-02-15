BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police are looking for a woman in connection to a theft of a motor vehicle that occurred in December.

According to a post by Brownville PD, Marlina Rodriguez, 34, is accused of taking a 2013 Dodge Challenger from Sunrise Mall.

The theft occurred on Dec. 29, 2021.

Police originally stated that the stolen car was driven into Mexico. A photo of the suspect was obtained by surveillance cameras at the bridge.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Brownville Crime Stoppers by calling (956)-546-TIPS (8477), or by using the following link. One can also submit a tip through the P3 Tips mobile app. All calls remain anonymous.

Information provided could lead to a cash reward.