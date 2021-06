BROWNSVILLE, Texas — Brownsville Police Detectives are looking for the whereabouts of Claudia Soto Garcia, 47.

Police said Claudia Soto Garcia is wanted for theft, a third-degree felony, and is believed to have fled to Matamoros, Mexico to avoid police apprehension.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of this person is asked to contact the Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956) 546-8477.

The information you provide could earn you a cash reward. All calls will remain anonymous.