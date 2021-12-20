Woman, teen arrested in connection to murder of Pharr child

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Police have arrested two people they say are involved in the shooting death of a 14-year-old.

On Monday, Pharr police announced that Precious Vasquez, 19, and an unidentified 16-year-old male have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 14-year-old boy in Pharr on Dec. 14.

The 16-year-old is charged with capital murder. His name is being withheld at this time.

Vasquez, meanwhile, is charged with failure to report a felony and engaging in criminal activity. She was arrested on Friday and remains in Hidalgo County Jail on a $205 thousand bond.

Police say they are still searching for Jose Avalos, 16, who was identified as a person of interest shortly after the shooting.

According to a release, officers were called to 520 East Sherrye Lane in Pharr on Dec. 14 at 5 p.m. in reference to a child that was shot.

Police located a 14-year-old boy that was fatally wounded in the shooting.