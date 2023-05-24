McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Edinburg woman was arrested after she allegedly swung a knife at a man she met on Facebook during their first date, documents revealed.

Espiria Gonzalez was arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to Hidalgo County Jail records.

A probable cause affidavit indicated that at 11:36 p.m. on Wednesday, May 17, an officer was dispatched to the 1100 block of North 20th Street in reference to a disturbance with a knife. Police were informed that a woman left the location and was seen running eastbound on Kendlewood Avenue toward Bicentennial Boulevard.

At the home, police met with a man who said he invited Gonzalez over to his house to hang out. The affidavit states that he met the woman online on Facebook.

The man told police this was his first date with her “so he did not know what to expect,” the affidavit stated.

He told police they were both drinking alcohol and “having a good time” but eventually he became tired and wanted to sleep. He told officers he asked her to leave because he wanted to go to bed and she became aggressive and began throwing stuff across the living room.

The man then told police the woman grabbed a 6-inch black hunting knife from the kitchen and began swinging it at him. He attempted to disarm her, but was cut on his left hand in the attack.

When Gonzalez saw blood on his hand he said she began telling him she was sorry and ran out of the home.

An officer on Bicentennial and Pecan Boulevard found Gonzalez, who was described as having bloodshot eyes and slow, slurred speech.

She was placed under arrest and booked into the Hidalgo County Jail on May 18. Officers learned that Gonzalez also had an outstanding warrant of injury to a child/elderly/disabled.

She remains jailed as of May 24.