HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen police reported an auto-pedestrian accident around 10:30 p.m. Monday.

Police said a woman was crossing the street on the 1800 block of North 77 Sunshine Strip. and was struck by a car.

The woman suffered a leg injury as a result of the accident.

The driver stopped to render aid, according to police. The woman was transported to an area hospital.

Police said she did not use the crosswalk and is expected to be cited.

The driver was cited for not having a driver’s license.