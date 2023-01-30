BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman was arrested Friday after attempting to smuggle Xanax hidden in her bra into a United States port of entry.

Ashley Nicole Padron, 25, was arrested Friday at the Gateway International Bridge in Brownsville on charges of possession of a controlled substance.

According to a release from the Cameron County Sheriff, Eric Garza, Padron made entry to the U.S. via the pedestrian lane and denied having any illegal substances on her person.

Once in secondary inspection, U.S. Customs agents discovered a bag with Alprazolam or Xanax pills hidden in her bra and a plastic bottle with Xanax concealed in her groin area, the release stated.

The investigation was turned over to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office for state prosecution.

Upon further investigation, 385.8 grams of Xanax were recovered and seized. Padron was taken into custody and charged with possession of a controlled substance.