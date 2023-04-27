HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle in front of a hospital in Harlingen.

ValleyCentral spoke with Harlingen police, who stated that a 65-year-old woman was struck by a vehicle while crossing on a crosswalk in front of Valley Baptist Medical Center around noon Wednesday.

The driver of the vehicle stopped to render aid, police added.

The woman was transported to the hospital for treatment and was later pronounced dead.

Harlingen police issued a warning on Facebook to drivers travelling through Ed Carey and Pease Street.

“The street will be closed,” the post stated. “The Harlingen Police Department Highway unit will open the street as soon as possible.”