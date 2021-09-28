Woman struck and killed on highway after running from boyfriend’s car, waving at traffic

HOUSTON (ValleyCentral) — One woman died when she was hit by two vehicles while waving down traffic after she ran from her boyfriend’s car.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) says the incident took place Monday at 2:40 a.m. at 22848 North Fwy in the northern Houston area.

Officials say a couple, identified as Andrew Wise and Diana Peña, was driving along the service road when the driver stopped and a woman exited the vehicle as they argued about relationship problems.

Peña then ran across the freeway main lanes and attempted to wave down traffic.

While Peña was on the roadway, two vehicles struck her on the freeway after police say she failed to yield the right of way. Neither driver that struck Peña showed signs of intoxication.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

This case is under further investigation by HCSO.