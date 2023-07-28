McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman was sentenced to federal prison on charges of importing a controlled substance, records reveal.

Documents from the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas said Odalys Cardona, a U.S. citizen, intentionally imported about 35 pounds of cocaine from Mexico at the Hidalgo Port of Entry.

On Monday, Cardona was sentenced to two years in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Randy Crane.

On Oct. 20, 2022, Cardona tried to enter the U.S. in a vehicle through the Hidalgo Port of Entry. A physical search of the vehicle yielded 15 packages that were hidden in the rear quarter panel of the vehicle, a criminal complaint stated. The substance inside the packages tested positive for characteristics of cocaine.

According to the complaint, Cardona was interviewed by Homeland Security Investigations agents, where she admitted to importing the drugs in exchange for a payment.

Three additional charges of conspiracy to import a controlled substance, and conspiracy to distribute and sell/distribute a controlled substance were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.

As part of her sentence, she was also given three years of supervised release.