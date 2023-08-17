HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Alamo woman who was sentenced to prison for a drunk-driving crash that killed a teenager will be released from prison after being granted “shock probation” Wednesday.

Ashley Espinosa Castro was sentenced to 10 years in state jail on March 8 on one count of intoxication manslaughter and two counts of intoxication assault, according to Hidalgo County records.

On Wednesday, a motion was filed to impose a community supervision sentence instead.

That day, the court granted her a “shock probation,” which is defined by the U.S. Department of Justice as “a rehabilitation technique by which a defendant is given a brief taste of prison or jail and is then placed on probation for the remainder of the sentence.”

In the order for community supervision, it states that Castro had never been incarcerated for a felony and that she “would not benefit from further imprisonment.”

Previous ValleyCentral reports stated that on Aug. 11, 2019, Castro ran a red light at the intersection of Farm-to-Market Road 1015 and Baker Road in Progreso. Castro collided with another vehicle, resulting in the death of Fidencio Deleon, an indictment stated.

Two others were seriously injured as a result of the crash. Castro received 10-year sentences for each count, which were set to run concurrently.

Several of the conditions of the community supervision include avoiding crimes and persons of harmful character, remaining within the Hidalgo County limits, paying a fine in monthly installments and supporting dependents.

An order of release shows that Castro will be released from custody on Aug. 31.