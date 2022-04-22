BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On April 18, Brownsville Police took a woman into custody for the offense of driving while intoxicated.

In addition, police said Analiz Price Villegas, 34 was arrested by Brownsville Police for resisting arrest and assault on a public servant.

At around 10:45 p.m. officers noticed a black Toyota Camry disregarding a red light at the intersection of Ruben M Torres and Seville. The officer conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle, and contact was made with Villegas.

The officer noticed a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from Villegas’s breath. When asked if she had consumed any alcoholic beverages, Villegas responded that she had two Natural Lights (beer). Villegas complied with the officer’s request to step out of the vehicle.

Authorities said the officer noticed Villegas had an unsteady balance to the point where she almost fell. She was then taken into custody, and while being handcuffed, Villegas was pulling her arms forward in an attempt for her not to get handcuffed.

When handcuffed, she was placed in the back seat of the patrol unit and began to kick the window. Villegas was transported to the Brownsville City Jail for booking.

Police said at the city jail, Villegas was able to bite a detention officer.

Police added that Villegas refused to provide a sample of her breath and/or blood. A search warrant was obtained for a sample of her blood.

Villegas was arraigned on April 19 for driving while intoxicated, a $4,000 bond. Assault on a public servant, a $5,000 bond, and resisting arrest a $2,000 bond.