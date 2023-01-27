BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman was arrested after allegedly punching a U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer in the face, documents show.

Nidia Dinorah Morales Gonzalez was arrested Thursday on charges of assaulting, resisting impeding or intimidating U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers, records show.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by ValleyCentral, Morales-Gonzalez “attempted to get [CBP officers] to alert her husband” who was on the United States side of the Brownsville and Matamoros Bridge via the pedestrian lane.

Officers turned Morales-Gonzales back south, and she attempted to get officers to “alert her husband” a second time, the complaint stated. This time, however, she made entry into the U.S. on foot through the vehicle lane.

When approached by officers, the woman crossed lanes into oncoming traffic and grabbed onto a chain-link fence while refusing orders to return to the Mexican side of the bridge, the complaint alleges.

While being escorted back, “Morales turned and punched toward a [CBP officer] striking his face causing his nose to bleed,” the complaint stated.

She was wrestled to the ground and restrained with assistance from other officers.

Morales-Gonzalez’s preliminary examination hearing is scheduled for Feb. 1, according to federal records.