BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville woman was arrested after pointing a knife at her estranged husband after slashing his mattress and clothes, police said Friday.

According to the Brownsville Police Department, 41-year-old Ariane Ahumada was taken into custody Tuesday at the 3000 block of Old Alice Road on charges of aggravated assault family violence.

Ahumada was staying at her estranged husband’s apartment to spend time with their children while he was out of town. Police said the man and Ahumada stepped outside of the apartment and Ahumada started yelling at the him.

When they both went back inside, Ahumada went to the kitchen, grabbed a knife and went to the man’s bedroom, police said.

Police allege Ahumada began cutting the man’s mattress and clothes from the closet, and that Ahumada pushed him and pointed the knife at him when he tried to leave.

When officers arrived, Ahumada was arrested and taken to Brownsville City Jail.

According to police, the man said Ahumada was upset because he took his mother out of town.

Ahumada was charged with aggravated assault family violence with a deadly weapon and his bond was set at $20,000.