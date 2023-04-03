SAN ANTONIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman pleaded guilty to providing fentanyl that lead to the death of a man, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced.

Claudia Cardenas, 47, provided a man with a sample of fentanyl on May 8 before committing to any future purchases, a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office stated.

The next day, the man ingested the fentanyl sample and immediately collapsed, the release stated. Despite having two doses of Narcan administered to him prior to the arrival of Emergency Medical Services, the man was declared deceased upon EMS’s arrival.

An autopsy revealed that the victim’s death was the result of toxic effects from fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Cardenas will be sentenced on July 13. At that time, she faces a penalty of at least 20 years in prison or up to life imprisonment.