Woman, man wanted in McAllen aggravated assault investigation

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance to identify and locate two people of interest.

The two are wanted as people of interest in an aggravated assault investigation, according to McAllen PD.

The man is described as a Hispanic in his early 40s, “heavy set” with white long hair and arm tattoos.

The woman has dark hair and was last seen wearing a blue blouse with green laces and a black skirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call McAllen Crime Stoppers at (956) 687-8477. If the information leads to an arrest you may be eligible for a cash reward.