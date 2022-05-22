MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman from California was indicted for attempting to smuggle $114,000 in cash into Mexico as a passenger in a taxi.

Rosa Maria Zuniga-Sagrero, 26, was indicted by a federal grand jury, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

The release stated that Zuniga-Sagrero attempted to pass through a Border Patrol checkpoint as a passenger in a taxi.

The vehicle was referred for a secondary inspection, where Zuniga-Sagrero made a “negative declaration” for having $10,000.

A search of her pockets revealed three packages, and a total of $114,294 in her purse.

She faces up to five years in prison, with a possible maximum fine of $250,000.