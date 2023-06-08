HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The trial date for a woman involved in a 2022 summer crash that left one dead has been pushed back to October, court documents show.

At 12:42 a.m. July 16, 2022, Erica Lynn Johnson, 36, a resident of Harlingen, was driving southbound on IH 69 E on the outside lane in a grey 2008 Kia Torento with one male passenger.

Investigators say Johnson veered left to avoid hitting another vehicle also traveling southbound and she struck a man driving a grey 2005 Chevrolet Suburban with a woman in the passenger seat also traveling southbound on IH 69 E on the inside lane.

The impact caused the Chevrolet to lose control and overturn multiple times.

Johnson and her passenger fled the scene and failed to render aid. DPS troopers say they later found Johnson hiding in a field. The man driving the Chevrolet died from his injuries at an area hospital.

Johnson is charged with intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle, an accident involving death, intoxication assault with a vehicle and accidents involving serious bodily injuries, according to Cameron County records.

She was originally scheduled to be tried Monday. However, the court has rescheduled for reasons unknown at this time.