MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A McAllen woman is accused of hitting her boyfriend with her car during an argument, police say.

Ana Claire Cardona was arrested on charges of assault causing bodily injury to a family member and deadly conduct, according to Hidalgo County Jail records.

A police report obtained by ValleyCentral said Cardona and her boyfriend, Angel Garcia, were arguing at her apartment on McColl Road before getting in her car to drive him home.

Garcia told police Cardona began to hit and scratch him as she was driving. The boyfriend asked that she let him out of the car, but she continued telling him to “jump out.”

Police say Cardona eventually stopped the car on Pecan Boulevard near a barber shop and laundry mat where her boyfriend got out. Investigators say Cardona then drove into Garcia as he was walking away, injuring his left leg.

The report states Cardona left the location shortly after but a woman in a nearby car witnessed the entire ordeal and called police.

It was that call that helped police find Garcia who was walking on the street with multiple lacerations on his face, blood dripping from his nose and redness/scratches on the right side of his neck.

When police stopped him to ask if he had been hit by a car, he began to cry and stated his girlfriend did in fact hit him with her car because she believed he was being unfaithful to her. Garcia asked police not file charges against her.

An ambulance was called for him shortly after. While police were talking to the victim they learned from dispatch that a woman named Ana had been calling in to report a disturbance.

Police met with her in the parking lot of the police department where she told them she was assaulted by her boyfriend in her car. Initially, Cardona told police she only hit Garcia with the side of her car and it was accidental.

She later admitted she struck him with the front of the vehicle. Officers noticed she had injuries on her hands, which were bleeding.

Police determined both individuals assaulted one another and they were both placed under arrest.

Garcia was also arrested on charges on assault causing bodily injury to a family member and an outstanding warrant for driving while intoxicated, according to Hidalgo County Jail records.