BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police arrested a woman after the assault of a child.

At about 2 p.m. on Sept. 24, Erika Obregon was taken into custody for injury to a child and three counts of assault family violence.

According to a release obtained by ValleyCentral, Obregon was arguing with two women in her family at the 300 block of Avenida de la Plata, when the argument turned physical.

Police say, after several attempts to calm Obregon, she left the location, grabbed her child and pushed him toward the car.

“This caused the child to fall and bruise his arm,” the release stated. A male relative told Obregon to stop assaulting the child “because she was angry.”

He got in between her and the child and began to get assaulted by Obregon.

Police arrived at the scene and were shown video footage of the incident. Obregon was taken into custody and transported to the Brownsville City Jail.

Obregon was arraigned Sunday and has a total bond of $11,050.