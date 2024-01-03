MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Mission woman was sentenced to 10 years community supervision in connection to a deadly 2017 auto-pedestrian crash.

Rose Mary Vega (Hidalgo County Jail)

Rose Mary Vega was sentenced last month to 10 years of community supervision after pleading guilty to charges of intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle and accident involving death, Hidalgo County Jail records show.

Vega was sentenced in connection to a crash that killed 57-year-old Karen Hirsh Steitz of New Jersey over Labor Day weekend in 2017.

At 10:45 p.m. Sept. 3, 2017, an officer with the Mission Police Department was dispatched to a major accident on Shary Road and E. Expressway 83 involving a motorcycle and vehicle, which resulted in the death of a woman.

The officer arrived and saw that a blue Ford Escape had damage to the front right quarter and a piece of clothing attached. The driver, identified as Vega, “showed signs of intoxication,” an affidavit stated.

When asked if she had hit a vehicle, she responded “I think I did, that’s why I stopped.” The document states she stopped half a mile away from the accident.

Officers at the scene spoke with three men, including the owner of the motorcycle. He told the officer that his girlfriend, Steitz, told him she was going to get something from the saddle-bag of his motorcycle and walked away.

Rose Mary Vega booking photo (Mission Police Department)

As the men were smoking, he heard a loud bang and saw a blue SUV with heavy front damage. He looked around but did not see his girlfriend. The crash data retrieval document revealed that Vega was driving 82 mph at the time of the collision.

Steitz’s body was found in a grass median between the expressway and frontage road. An autopsy was conducted, which stated that her cause of death was severe head trauma.

As police approached Vega, they could smell a strong odor of alcohol emitting from her. When asked if she had been drinking, she said yes, but not a lot. An officer noted that she spoke with a slurred speech and seemed unaware of the severity of the accident.

Vega later told police that she had five to six beers at the beach less than four hours before the crash.

“As per the investigation, it was determined that Rose Mary Vega failed to maintain a single marked lane as she veered onto the improved shoulder and struck Karen E. Hirsh-Steitz as she was getting something from one of the motorcycles,” the document stated.

The punishment, which was originally 10 years in state jail, was converted to community supervision by the court.

“The Court, after due consideration, is of the opinion and so finds that the ends of justice and the best interests of the public and the Defendant are served in this cause if the imposition of the sentence is suspended and the Defendant is placed on community supervision,” the document stated.

As part of the plea agreement, Vega will also have to serve 120 days in county jail beginning Tuesday, attend Alcoholics Anonymous and perform 240 hours of community service. The community supervision may be revoked due to any violations of the conditions.