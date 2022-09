EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Edinburg police are investigating the death of a woman who was found unresponsive inside an apartment.

Earlier today, Edinburg PD responded to the 3700 block of Sarah Evans Street. According to police, the 28-year-old woman was found unresponsive.

She was pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace Charlie Espinosa. Her identity is not being released pending notification next of kin.

The incident is still under investigation.