MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Police are investigating the death of a woman after they say she was bitten by two dogs on Thursday.

According to a police spokesperson, a 59-year-old woman was found unresponsive by a 10-year-old female relative on Leal Street in Mission on Thursday around 3:41 p.m.

Police responded and located the woman covered with blood with several bite marks from pitbull dogs owned by the woman.

The woman was pronounced dead at 4:18 p.m. The dogs were taken into custody by animal control.

An autopsy has been ordered for the woman’s death.

This is a breaking story. More information will be released when it is available.