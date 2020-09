RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (KVEO) — Authorities say the woman found dead Wednesday afternoon in Rio Grande City was attempting to cross into the United States.

According to the Rio Grande City Police Department, the preliminary autopsy revealed she died of dehydration. She was undocumented.

On Wednesday, authorities found her body on the Fordyce Nature, Hiking Trails in Rio Grande City.

U.S. Border Patrol agents called the Rio Grande City Police Department for assistance.