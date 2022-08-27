DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The body of a woman was found Saturday at about 8 a.m. near a business located at 1000 block W. Expressway 83.

Donna Police Department confirm an employee of the business found the body of 43-year-old Monica Coronado De Leon of Pharr.

Police tell ValleyCentral they believe the body was dumped at the location. At this hour, this case is being treated as a homicide investigation.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Donna PD at (956) 464-4481. As of Saturday afternoon, no arrests have been made.