BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCental) — An investigation is underway after a woman was found unresponsive in the middle of the street, Brownsville police say.

An investigation is underway after a woman was found dead in the middle of the road, police said. (Photo: Brownsville Police Department)

According to a post, at 8 p.m., Brownsville patrol officers were dispatched to the 600 block of W. 5th Street in reference to an unresponsive woman lying in the middle of the street.

Officers, along with EMS, arrived to the scene where they found her unresponsive. She was later pronounced dead, the post stated.

The investigation remains active, police said. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.