McAllen, Texas (KVEO)—The McAllen police department is investigating a death in an apartment complex.

According to Lt. Joel Morales, police were called around 12:53 p.m. to North J Street and East Fern Avenue.

Officers found the body of a woman.

Morales says an investigation is still underway.

This is a developing story and will bring you the latest details as soon as they become available.