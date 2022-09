EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The woman found unresponsive in an Edinburg hotel room has been identified.

The Edinburg Police Department identified the woman as 41-year-old Jessica Marie Garza.

Garza was found unresponsive inside a hotel room just after 11:40 a.m. on Monday at the 1200 block of E. Canton.

At this time, there is no sign of foul play. The case is pending a toxicology report.

The case is still under investigation.