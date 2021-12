Police on scene where a woman was found dead in Edinburg (ValleyCentral photo/Gage Divin)

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Police are investigating a scene where one person was found dead.

According to police, a person in their 40s was found dead with massive bleeding at a trailer park near 1420 N Closner Blvd on Tuesday.

Authorities have not ruled a cause of death for the person at this time.

This is an active investigation. This article will be updated when more details are available.