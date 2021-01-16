Woman found dead in car in Harlingen, officials investigating

Local News

by: Nathaniel Puente

Posted: / Updated:

Woman found dead in Harlingen (source: Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza)

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office is investigating in Harlingen where a dead body was found on Saturday.

Deputies responded to an alleyway between Kroger and Washman Avenue in Harlingen in reference to a suspicious vehicle at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

At the scene, they located an unresponsive woman inside a black Dodge Durango.

The 32-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of death has yet to be determined but deputies noted there was no visible trauma.

This case is under investigation.

