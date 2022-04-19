BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police are investigating after a woman was found dead in the parking area of a bank.

Police responded to a call of a woman asleep in the backside parking area of the IBC bank on Central Blvd, according to Brownsville PD spokesperson Martin Sandoval.

The woman was cold to the touch, and EMS was called. She was then pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Investigators are at the scene trying to determine the victim’s identity and whether foul play was a factor. Police believe the woman was in her late 50s.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.