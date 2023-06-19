WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Weslaco police identified the body of the woman found dead at a bank parking lot Friday morning.

Weslaco Public Information Officer Mike Martinez identified the woman as 37-year-old Mary Camille Krymzyan, of Weslaco.

At approximately 6:26 a.m. on Friday, police were called to PlainsCapital Bank, 911 W. Expressway 83 frontage road, in reference to a welfare check at the bank’s parking lot. When police arrived, they discovered the woman was dead at the scene.

Martinez told ValleyCentral, the next of kin has been notified and investigators are currently pending the toxicology report.

The investigation is ongoing.