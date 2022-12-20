BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman was arrested after allegedly flashing a gun at people during an argument over a parking spot, according to police.

Yolanda Anorga, 40, was taken into custody Dec. 17 on two charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, police said.

Anorga told officers the other people had parked their car crooked, at the 4300 block of US Highway 77 Frontage Road, causing her to have trouble getting into her vehicle.

When confronting the victims about the car, Anorga became upset because the victims called her “gorda,” police alleged.

Anorga then got her gun out of her car and displayed it toward the victims, according to the police.

Police found Anorga at the 4200 Block of US Highway 77 Southbound Frontage during a traffic stop.

She was taken to the Brownsville Police Department City Jail. Her bond is set at $30,000.