EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Police are searching for the driver of a vehicle they say left the scene of a crash on Wednesday.

According to a release, a Ford Explorer collided with a white pick-up truck pulling a black trailer on Wednesday just after 6 a.m. on South Expressway 281 in Edinburg. The driver of the Ford was attempting to change lanes when the collision occurred.

The crash caused the Ford to strike the concrete barrier and then flip on its side, according to the release.

Police say the driver was not wearing a seatbelt. She was transported to the hospital to be treated for her injuries.

The driver of the pick-up truck left the scene of the crash. Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the driver of the vehicle, which is described as a white pick-up truck pulling a black trailer with cones in the back.

This incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Edinburg police at (956) 289-7700.