MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Mission woman was arrested Thursday after dragging a mother across her living room floor in front of her children, documents show.

Leticia Garza, a Mission resident, was arrested on charges of burglary of a habitation with intent to commit other felonies, Hidalgo County Jail records indicate.

A criminal complaint obtained by ValleyCentral stated Garza entered a woman’s mobile home through a window.

She then grabbed the woman by the hair and allegedly dragged her across the living room in front of her two children, the complaint stated. The children allegedly told Garza to leave their mother alone during the incident.

The motive behind the alleged break-in was not identified in the complaint.

Garza was charged with burglary of a habitation with the intent to commit other felonies. Her bond is set at $40,000.