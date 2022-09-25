SOUTH OF LYFORD, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman got out of her wrecked car after a single-car crash Sunday morning only to be struck down and killed by another car, authorities said.

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are investigating the death, which occurred at 5:23 a.m. on US-77 south of the Cameron-Willacy county line.

According to DPS, 29-year-old Keila Nayely Oviedo, of Raymondville, was driving alone in a white Buick Lacrosse when she left her lane and hit a guard rail, causing the Buick to spin and come to a stop in the middle of the highway.

When Oviedo got out of the car, she was hit by a black Chevrolet Malibu. The driver of the Malibu got out of that car to check on Oviedo but then “jumped off the over-path to avoid getting struck by another vehicle, and was transported to a local hospital,” authorities said.

Oviedo was taken to a local hospital where she died.

“DPS troopers are further investigating this case,” wrote Maria Montalvo, a DPS public information officer who shared details of the crash with the media.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.