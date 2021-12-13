Woman dies in Starr County hit-and-run, driver arrested

STARR COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities have arrested a woman that they say left the scene of a hit-and-run accident where one person was killed in Garciasville.

According to a release, a vehicle struck a pedestrian walking near the intersection of U.S. Highway 83 and FM 1430 in Garciasville on Saturday.

Marcelina Alfaro Castillo, 55, a resident of Garciasville, was the person struck by the vehicle and died from the injuries suffered in the crash.

The driver of the vehicle left the scene, leaving the pedestrian on the roadway.

A Department of Public Safety (DPS) Trooper conducted a traffic stop around 7:48 p.m. the same day on a white Jeep that had a defective front right headlight and damage to the front of the vehicle.

Upon investigation, the trooper determined the vehicle was involved in a crash where the driver left the scene.

The driver of the vehicle was transported to the Rio Grande Highway Patrol Office for further investigation.

Shortly after, the Starr County Sheriff’s Office was alerted of the auto-pedestrian crash and determined that the driver, Yesenia Garza, 48, a resident of Garciasville, was involved in the hit-and-run crash.

Garza is charged with failure to stop/left scene of an accident involving death. Her bond total is not known at this time.