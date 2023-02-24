WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash that occurred early Friday morning, according to a news release from DPS.

DPS said the fatality happened around 12:06 a.m. on FM 2812 west of Engelmen Gardens Road west of Monte Alto.

An investigation revealed a 1999 Freightliner Tractor Truck towing a utility trailer, occupied by one male driver, had backed into a private drive off FM 2812.

A 2020 Nissan Rouge, occupied by one driver later identified as Melissa De Leon, 48 of Monte Alto was traveling eastbound on FM 2812. She collided with the Freightliner, according to Sgt. Maria Montalvo, public information officer for Texas DPS.

De Leon died from her injuries at the scene.

The driver of the Freightliner was not transported to the hospital.

DPS Troopers are further investigating this fatality.