Woman dies in Brownsville crash

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BROWNSVILLE (ValleyCentral) — One woman is dead after a fatal crash in Brownsville.

According to police, a two-car crash occurred on Wednesday around 2:28 p.m. at 375 Billy Mitchell Blvd in Brownsville. A preliminary report from police says the driver of a Hyundai Sonata failed to yield the right of way and entered the roadway exiting the Conquistador Apartments when the vehicle was t-boned by a Ford Explorer.

The driver of the Honda, a 26-year-old woman, died at the scene of the crash. Her name is being withheld at this time.

This crash remains under investigation by Brownsville police.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Community Stories