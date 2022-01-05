Woman dies in Brownsville crash

BROWNSVILLE (ValleyCentral) — One woman is dead after a fatal crash in Brownsville.

According to police, a two-car crash occurred on Wednesday around 2:28 p.m. at 375 Billy Mitchell Blvd in Brownsville. A preliminary report from police says the driver of a Hyundai Sonata failed to yield the right of way and entered the roadway exiting the Conquistador Apartments when the vehicle was t-boned by a Ford Explorer.

The driver of the Honda, a 26-year-old woman, died at the scene of the crash. Her name is being withheld at this time.

This crash remains under investigation by Brownsville police.