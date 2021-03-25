COVID INFO COVID INFO

Woman dies from stabbing in Alamo, suspect arrested

by: Nathaniel Puente

ALAMO, Texas (KVEO) — One woman is dead after a stabbing in Alamo on Thursday.

Officials responded to a plaza parking lot on Duranta Avenue in Alamo at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday in reference to a stabbing.

At the scene, officers located one deceased female. Her identity was not released but police stated she is believed to be in her 40s.

Officers also located a male at the scene and arrested him as a suspect in the stabbing.

The Alamo Police Department is handling the investigation. More information will be provided when it is available.

