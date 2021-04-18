Woman dies from gunshot wound in Mercedes, police investigating

MERCEDES, Texas (KVEO) — The Mercedes Police Department is investigating a homicide incident where one woman was left dead.

Officers responded to 2101 W Expressway for a welfare concern at 8 p.m. on Saturday and located a dead 19-year-old woman at the scene with an apparent gunshot wound.

Officials have not released the name of the victim or the identity of any suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mercedes police at (956) 565-3102. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call (888) 650-8477.

This case is under investigation. More information will be provided when it is available.