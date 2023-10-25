BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman has died following a single-vehicle crash in Brownsville.

At 1:30 a.m., officers responded to the 2900 block of W. Alton Gloor Blvd. for a single-vehicle accident, a post from the Brownsville Police Department stated.

According to police, 24-year-old Stacy Gisel Zavala died as a result of the crash.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a gray 2012 GMC Terrain driven by Zavala was traveling westbound on Alton Gloor Blvd.

“For reasons still under investigation, Zavala failed to maintain control of the vehicle,” the post stated.

(Photo: Brownsville Police Department)

The vehicle then struck an embankment, causing it to rollover, hitting an electrical pole and fence.

Zavala was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

Police added that it is unknown whether speed or alcohol were a factor in the crash. Autopsy and toxicology results are pending.

The crash remains under investigation.