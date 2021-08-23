Woman dies after falling off levee wall near McAllen

The border levee wall built in 2009 in Hidalgo, Texas, is seen recently. (Border Report Photo/Sandra Sanchez)

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Honduran woman died on Saturday after falling from a levee wall along the U.S.-Mexico border near McAllen.

According to a release, a group of migrants was seen crossing the border after climbing a levee wall near McAllen by Border Patrol agents on Saturday at 4:30 a.m.

The release states that the levee wall is in place to separate the flood plain along the river from the city of Hidalgo. The wall is over 20 feet tall.

An agent assisted two women climbing the chain-link section of the wall when he observed two additional women who had fallen from the wall near the river side of the wall.

The agent responded to assist the women and called for medical assistance. One of the women who fell, a Honduran, was unresponsive. She was later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

This case is under investigation by Hidalgo Police Department, the Hidalgo County Medical Examiner and Coroner’s Office, the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office, and CBP OPR.