SAN JUAN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Police are investigating the death of a woman who was hit by a car on Saturday.

Police say they were called to the 700 block of East Carrol Street in San Juan in reference to an auto-pedestrian crash on Saturday at 1:28 a.m.

Officers located a 32-year-old woman dead at the scene and say she was struck by a vehicle.

San Juan police arrested Michael Gallegos Martinez in connection to the woman’s death.

Gallegos Martinez is charged with intoxication manslaughter and accident involving damage to a vehicle. He faces a $260 thousand bond for these charges.

This case is under investigation by the San Juan Police Department. More information will be provided when it is available.