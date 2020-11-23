Woman delivers baby shortly after crossing Rio Grande

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO) — Border officials found a woman in labor pains shortly after she had crossed the Rio Grande, Sunday night.

According to a release, the agents noticed someone walking the levee road. They made contact with the woman, identified as a Honduran citizen, and noticed she was in distress due to labor pains.

Emergency medical services (EMS) were immediately requested, said the release. However, the woman went into labor before they could arrive.

Border Patrol agents and Customs and Border Protection officers then had to help the woman deliver the baby and provided care until EMS arrived.

Both the woman and baby were transported to a local hospital.