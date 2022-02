LA FERIA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman was arrested after crashing her car into an adult daycare in La Feria.

Maribel Ybarra, 41, was arrested for driving while intoxicated, according a release from La Feria police.

Police said that at 3:48 a.m. on Wednesday, Ybarra crashed into Soluna Adult Daycare, located at FM 2556 and Business 83.

No injuries were reported.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.