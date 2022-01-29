MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman has been charged with murder after a 71-year-old man was found dead in a McAllen home.

McAllen police responded to a call of a deceased man at a home located at 5900 block of N. 34th Street on Friday afternoon, according to McAllen PD.

Adrianna Aleman Dominguez called authorities requesting assistance and stating “she defended herself… she had to choke him…he is not okay…not alive.”

Upon arrival, officers found the body at the home.

The man was later identified as 71-year-old Homero Longoria.

Dominguez told officers that she was Longoria’s housekeeper and explained the incident.

The 41-year-old woman told police that a struggle developed between her and Longoria and “she did what she had to do,” according to a press release.

Dominguez has been charged with Murder a First Degree Felony, arraignment is pending.