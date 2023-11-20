PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman has been arrested after a deadly crash in Pharr Saturday.

According to officials with the city of Pharr, a Chevy Malibu exited the Monarch apartments at 700 W. Nolana Loop and failed to yield the right of way.

Yozmara Garcia (Hidalgo County Jail)

The Malibu struck a Ford Expedition that was travelling east on Nolana. The Malibu was occupied by the driver and three passengers. The front passenger, identified as 22-year-old Roel Solis, died as a result of the crash.

The driver of the Malibu, identified as 22-year-old Yosmara Garcia, was taken into custody. On Saturday, she was arraigned on one count of intoxication manslaughter and one count of unlawful carrying of a weapon, officials said.

Her bond was set at $105,000.

The occupants in the Expedition reported no major injuries. The investigation remains ongoing.