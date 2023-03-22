BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 57-year-old woman turned herself in for the offense of injury to an elderly, according to Brownsville Police.

A report filed on Feb. 23 said a neighbor of a 66-year-old man living at the 3600 block of E. 27th St., feared he was being abused by his provider.

The neighbor reported to police she could hear the provider, identified as Elvira Benavidez, screaming and sometimes hitting the victim.

When officers made contact with the victim, he told them he was fine. They also made contact with Benavidez, she told officers the victim is hard of hearing and suffers from a mental disorder.

After the case was filed, a detective took over the investigation and was able to obtain a warrant for Benavidez.

Benavidez was notified about the warrant and turned herself in and was arraigned the same day.

She was given a $20,000 bond.