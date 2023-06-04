LOS FRESNOS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County deputies arrested a woman they say shot at another vehicle on the road.

Ashley Pecina, 22, was taken into custody on Tuesday, May 30, on two counts of discharge of firearm/deadly conduct, according to a news release.

Deputies say responded to the Los Fresnos area in reference to a call of shots being fired. When deputies arrived, they say a man told them he was driving westbound on Highway 100 when he was cut off by a speeding Ford Mustang.

The man told deputies he slowed down to avoid crashing into the car and that’s when he said the driver of the Mustang slowed down and pulled up next to him and pointed a gun at him, signaling him to lower his window.

According to deputies, as Pecina fed the scene, she fired towards the man’s truck. Fortunately no one was hit.

“In addition, the victim said he feared for his life and he provided an accurate description on the suspect and his vehicle,” Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza said.

At the 100 block of East Ocean Boulevard, deputies and Los Fresnos police were able to locate the car and driver. Deputies say they found a handgun in Pecina’s purse as well as spent casing inside the car.

“In addition, the deputies were able to gather witness statements and evidence,” Garza added.

Pecina was booked into the Carrialez-Rucker Detention Center.