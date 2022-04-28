CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman from Mission plead guilty to possession with intent to distribute over 31 kilograms of meth.

Cristina Inez Marquez, 27, admitted to possessing and transporting the meth and heroin, according to a release by the United States Department of Justice.

She admitted that on Dec. 29, 2021, she was driving a gray Ford Explorer when she was stopped by law enforcement. Officers noticed that the fuel tank had been “tampered with and removed.”

They then found 12 bundles of crystal meth and black tar heroin, exceeding 85 pounds in total.

The substances were confirmed to be crystal meth “with 95% purity” and black tar heroin, with an estimated street value of $1.3 million.

According to the release, Marquez will be sentenced on July 20 and faces up to life in prison and a $10 million maximum fine.